STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.24 percent on continued buying by foreign investors. However, caution prevails ahead of the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent as investors cover short positions ahead of the fiscal year-end in March. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee is trading stronger at 61.02/03 versus its previous close of 61.19/20. A dealer cited dollar selling by two large foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 as against its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)