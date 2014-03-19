STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended flat and the broader NSE index
closed 0.11 percent higher, off the record highs hit a day
earlier, as IT outsourcing companies fell on concerns about
their revenues, while investors also booked profits in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.78 percent as investors covered short positions ahead of the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting,
while a fall in U.S. yields and a stronger rupee also aided
sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.95/96 versus its
previous close of 61.19/20, as foreigners continued to pile into
the country's equity markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.44
percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.61
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended marginally higher at 9.00/9.10
percent against its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)