STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended flat and the broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent higher, off the record highs hit a day earlier, as IT outsourcing companies fell on concerns about their revenues, while investors also booked profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent as investors covered short positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, while a fall in U.S. yields and a stronger rupee also aided sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.95/96 versus its previous close of 61.19/20, as foreigners continued to pile into the country's equity markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended marginally higher at 9.00/9.10 percent against its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)