STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index 0.4 percent lower, tracking global risk-off sentiment after Fed chair Janet Yellen indicated that interest rates may rise earlier than expected. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher at 8.82 percent after U.S. Treasury yields rose on Yellen comments. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee off lows at 61.22/23, after falling to a near one-week low of 61.40 earlier on risk-off sentiment. It had closed at 60.95/96 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps up at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent, largely unchanged from its Wednesday close at 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)