US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors turn defensive
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index 0.36 percent lower, as investors continue to take profits in recent outperformers such as Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Shares also affected by global risk-off sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen indicated that interest rates may rise earlier than expected.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher at 8.82 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields after Fed chief Yellen hinted at earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
The Indian rupee trading at 61.08/09, after falling to a near one-week low of 61.40 earlier on risk-off sentiment, as selling by foreign banks on custodial flows suspected, dealers say. It had closed at 60.95/96 on Wednesday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent.
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent, versus its Wednesday close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
