STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index 0.36 percent lower, as investors continue to take profits in recent outperformers such as Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Shares also affected by global risk-off sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen indicated that interest rates may rise earlier than expected.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher at 8.82 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields after Fed chief Yellen hinted at earlier-than-expected rate hikes.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading at 61.08/09, after falling to a near one-week low of 61.40 earlier on risk-off sentiment, as selling by foreign banks on custodial flows suspected, dealers say. It had closed at 60.95/96 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent, versus its Wednesday close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

