US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, recovering from mild falls on Thursday, tracking higher regional shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing calendar due to be released before the end of this month.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.