STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.16 percent higher, as investors booked profits in some recent outperformers such as ONGC while buying into relative underperformers such as Tata Motors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank was not yet targeting inflation.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.8950/9050 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, on the back of strong foreign flows into domestic markets even as other emerging Asian currencies buckled over concerns about U.S. interest rates and China's weakening yuan.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year rate closed steady at 8.50 percent while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)