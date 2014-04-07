STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.25 percent higher, as blue chip stocks gains on
continued buying streak by foreign investors.
Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
gains after the company said it would buy Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the
world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
9.05 percent, on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields
last week.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stronger at 59.91/92 per dollar versus its
Friday's close of 60.08/60.09, tracking gains in most other
Asian currencies and higher domestic shares..
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.60
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.35 versus its Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)