STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, as blue chip stocks gains on continued buying streak by foreign investors.

Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains after the company said it would buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 9.05 percent, on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields last week.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 59.91/92 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 60.08/60.09, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and higher domestic shares..

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.35 versus its Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

