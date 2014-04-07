STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.47 percent, on profit-booking as the world's largest democracy goes to polls, starting Monday till May 12.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 9.05 percent, on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields last week. Traders are awaiting the details of this week's bond auction due after market hours for further direction.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee steady at Friday's close of 60.08/60.09, but off day high of 59.78/79, tracking weakness in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 versus Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)