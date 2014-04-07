STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.55 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.47 percent, on profit-booking as the world's
largest democracy goes to polls, starting Monday till May 12.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
9.05 percent, on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields
last week. Traders are awaiting the details of this week's bond
auction due after market hours for further direction.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee steady at Friday's close of 60.08/60.09,
but off day high of 59.78/79, tracking weakness in domestic
shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.60
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 versus Friday's close
of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)