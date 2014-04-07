STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.07 percent, its third straight day of retreat from record highs hit last week, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank fell on caution sparked by the start of a five-week long elections.

The broader NSE index closed 0.01 percent higher

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 9.10 percent, after hitting its highest level in four months, as investors continued to dump debt to make space for upcoming supplies in a holiday shortened week.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.11/12 versus its Friday's close of 60.08/60.09, in cautious trading as the country kicked off a five-week election process and on importers demand for the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended higher at 9.00/9.10 versus Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)