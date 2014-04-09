STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.52 percent, while the broader
NSE index gains 0.44 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares
after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at
9.08 percent, on value buying. Traders say, the selection of
papers for this week's bond sale being largely in line with
market expectations.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading stronger at 59.98/99 versus its
Monday's close of 60.11/60.12, tracking gains in most other
Asian units versus the greenback. Bunched up flows after a local
holiday on Tuesday also aids.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis point at 8.58
percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 basis point at 8.63
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 versus Monday's close
of 9.00/9.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)