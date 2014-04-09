STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.52 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.44 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 9.08 percent, on value buying. Traders say, the selection of papers for this week's bond sale being largely in line with market expectations.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading stronger at 59.98/99 versus its Monday's close of 60.11/60.12, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. Bunched up flows after a local holiday on Tuesday also aids.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis point at 8.58 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 basis point at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 versus Monday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)