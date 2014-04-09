STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.34 percent, while broader NSE index up 0.32 percent, with gains led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after brokerages upgrade the stock after it agreed to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories for $3.2 billion.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 9.12 percent, after hitting 9.13 percent in early trade. Overnight spike in crude prices had pushed yields up but largely in-line auction papers and value buying limited further falls in prices.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee little changed at 60.09/10 versus Monday's close of 60.11/12, as caution prevails ahead of FOMC minutes later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis point at 8.58 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 versus Monday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)