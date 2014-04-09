STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.61 percent, while broader NSE index closed 0.51 percent higher, hitting record high and surpassing their previous all-time highs hit last week as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged on broker upgrades after it agreed on Monday to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories in a $3.2 billion deal.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 9.03 percent, snapping a four-session gaining streak, spurred by value buying from investors.

The benchmark 10-year bond yields had hit their highest level in four months early in the session.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.14/15 versus Monday's close of 60.11/12, despite domestic shares hitting record highs as caution prevailed ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 4 basis point at 8.56 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points lower to 8.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 8.15/8.20 versus Monday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)