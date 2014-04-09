STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.61 percent, while broader
NSE index closed 0.51 percent higher, hitting record high and
surpassing their previous all-time highs hit last week as Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries surged on broker upgrades after it
agreed on Monday to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories in a $3.2
billion deal.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis
points at 9.03 percent, snapping a four-session gaining streak,
spurred by value buying from investors.
The benchmark 10-year bond yields had hit their highest
level in four months early in the session.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.14/15 versus Monday's
close of 60.11/12, despite domestic shares hitting record highs
as caution prevailed ahead of the release of minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 4 basis point at
8.56 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points
lower to 8.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.15/8.20 versus Monday's close
of 9.00/9.10 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)