The benchmark BSE index is up 0.06 percent, while broader NSE index is down 0.06 percent, as investors book profits after shares hit second consecutive record highs earlier in the day.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 9.03 percent as caution prevails ahead of Friday's 160 billion rupee debt sale and the consumer price inflation data due next week.

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.26/27 versus previous close of 60.14/15, on dollar demand likely for oil and defence related payments, despite domestic shares hitting record high.

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.61 percent.

India's cash rate unchanged at 8.15/8.20.

