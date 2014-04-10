STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.26 percent higher, after hitting a second consecutive record high, as stocks tied to domestic economy such as banks, capital goods gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 2 basis points at 9.05 percent as traders pare positions ahead of the upcoming 160 billion rupees debt sale on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.20/21 versus previous close of 60.14/15, on rising doubts about the country's election outcome after Indonesia's popular candidate in the parliamentary election failed to secure enough votes. Dollar demand for oil and defence related payments also weigh.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little change at 8.10/8.15 versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)