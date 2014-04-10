STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index closed flat, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as profit-taking hit blue chips such as Infosys on caution ahead of the release of quarterly earnings and inflation data next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 9.00 percent as investors continued to hunt for bargains after a sharp fall in debt prices over recent sessions, but sentiment remained cautious ahead of the lined-up debt supplies.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended little changed at 60.07/08 versus previous close of 60.14/15, as caution prevailed ahead of a slew of economic data, while dollar demand by state-run banks, which traders attributed to defence and oil-related payments, weighed on sentiments.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.53 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 basis points lower at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20.

