STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.50 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.44 percent, as investors pare positions after life-highs on Thursday and 3 percent slump in Nasdaq overnight.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 9.01 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the 160-billion-rupee bond sale later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.24/25 versus previous close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)