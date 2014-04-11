US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.50 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.44 percent, as investors pare positions after life-highs on Thursday and 3 percent slump in Nasdaq overnight.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 9.01 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the 160-billion-rupee bond sale later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.24/25 versus previous close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10.
