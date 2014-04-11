STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.58 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.56 percent, as investors pare positions after life-highs on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 9.01 percent with investors staying light ahead of the 160 billion rupee debt sale.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.20/21 versus previous close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. Weakness in shares also weighs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.53 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)