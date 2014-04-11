STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.30 percent lower, as blue chips such as Reliance Industries declined ahead of quarterly earnings and inflation data due next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.94 percent, retreating from an eight-month high hit last week, to post its second consecutive weekly fall after data showed the trade deficit widened to a five-month high in March.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.1750/1850 versus previous close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. Weakness in shares also weighs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate 3 basis points lower at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.10/8.15 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)