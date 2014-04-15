STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.77 percent with investors taking profits as the markets continue to retreat from Thursday's record highs. Caution also remains ahead of the release of two key inflation readings during the day - the wholesale price index and the consumer price index.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 5 basis points at 8.99 percent as traders brace for a 200 billion rupee ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday in a holiday-shortened week.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.29/30 versus Friday's close of 60.1750/1850, tracking other Asian currencies while slow dollar inflows also weigh.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 8.52 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 versus its Friday's close of 8.10/8.15.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)