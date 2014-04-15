BRIEF-India's Infosys says continues to invest in local communities in which co operates
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.93 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.92 percent after on higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data and on profit taking as the markets continue to retreat from Thursday's record highs.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 7 basis points at 9.01 percent after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected, and as traders worried about a large upcoming debt auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 60.30/31 versus Friday's close of 60.1750/1850, on demand for the greenback from oil refiners. The higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data had little impact on the rupee, traders are awaiting the retail inflation data due later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 2.5 basis points at 8.5250 percent, while the one-year rate gains 3 basis point at 8.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 versus its Friday's close of 8.10/8.15.
