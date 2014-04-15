STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended down 0.64 percent, as interest-rate sensitive shares such as Housing Development Finance Corp fell after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.95 percent, after rising as much as 9 basis points to 9.03 percent.

Traders used the slump as an opportunity to replenish debt holdings being depleted by hefty bond redemptions this month.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.23/24 versus Friday's close of 60.1750/1850, but bunched up dollar inflows and optimism over the ongoing national elections ending with a stable government at the centre prevented the rupee from slipping sharply.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended unchanged at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.40/8.50 versus its Friday close of 8.10/8.15.

