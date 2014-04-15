BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended down 0.64 percent, as interest-rate sensitive shares such as Housing Development Finance Corp fell after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.95 percent, after rising as much as 9 basis points to 9.03 percent.
Traders used the slump as an opportunity to replenish debt holdings being depleted by hefty bond redemptions this month.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.23/24 versus Friday's close of 60.1750/1850, but bunched up dollar inflows and optimism over the ongoing national elections ending with a stable government at the centre prevented the rupee from slipping sharply.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended unchanged at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 8.40/8.50 versus its Friday close of 8.10/8.15.
Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks
