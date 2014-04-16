STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher, as blue chips gain. However, IT shares drags ahead of Tata Consultancy Services Q4 results due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis point at 8.92 percent, on talk that the central bank had purchased as much as 32.77 billion rupees from the bond market on Tuesday possibly to replenish the bonds that are due to mature, triggering short-covering by traders.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.25/26 versus previous close of 60.23/24, tracking regional peers and sluggishness in the local stock market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 versus its previous close of 8.40/8.50.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)