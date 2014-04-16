STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.81 percent and the broader NSE index 0.84 percent lower, as IT shares drags ahead of Tata Consultancy Services Q4 results due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.95 percent, off its day's low, as traders booked profits to brace for Thursday's 200 billion rupee bond auction which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened week with only three trading sessions.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.28/29 versus previous close of 60.23/24, tracking weakness in the local stock market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 versus its previous close of 8.40/8.50.

