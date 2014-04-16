STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.92 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.86 percent lower, as caution
prevailed ahead of India's top IT services provider Tata
Consultancy earnings, due post-market. Worries that foreign
investors, who have pumped $4.8 billion into Indian shares so
far this year, could be taking profits, also weighed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point
8.96 percent, off its day's low, as traders pared positions
ahead of the 200 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) debt sale on
Thursday in a holiday-shortened three-day trading week.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.37/38 versus the
previous close of 60.23/24, its worst falling streak since
late-January, as profit-taking in the domestic sharemarket by
offshore investors hurt the local unit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate and the
one-year rate both ended up 1 basis point at
8.51 percent and 8.60 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 versus its
previous close of 8.40/8.50.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)