STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.92 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.86 percent lower, as caution prevailed ahead of India's top IT services provider Tata Consultancy earnings, due post-market. Worries that foreign investors, who have pumped $4.8 billion into Indian shares so far this year, could be taking profits, also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point 8.96 percent, off its day's low, as traders pared positions ahead of the 200 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) debt sale on Thursday in a holiday-shortened three-day trading week.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.37/38 versus the previous close of 60.23/24, its worst falling streak since late-January, as profit-taking in the domestic sharemarket by offshore investors hurt the local unit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate and the one-year rate both ended up 1 basis point at 8.51 percent and 8.60 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 versus its previous close of 8.40/8.50.

