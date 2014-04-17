STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.26 percent, tracking Asian peers and on strong
guidance by India's exporter Tata Consultancy Services.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points 8.99
percent, after traders cut positions bracing for the
200-billion-rupee ($3.31 billion) bond auction later in the
session.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee little changed at 60.34/35 versus the
previous close of 60.37/38, after U.S. Fed chair's dovish
comments.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate unchanged 8.51 percent and the
one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 versus its previous
close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)