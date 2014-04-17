STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.26 percent, tracking Asian peers and on strong guidance by India's exporter Tata Consultancy Services.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points 8.99 percent, after traders cut positions bracing for the 200-billion-rupee ($3.31 billion) bond auction later in the session.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee little changed at 60.34/35 versus the previous close of 60.37/38, after U.S. Fed chair's dovish comments.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged 8.51 percent and the one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

