STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.08 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.1 percent, led by IT stocks and banks. IT stocks recover from yesterday's fall after TCS and HCL Tech posted better-than-expected earnings.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points 8.92 percent, before the auction results due to better than expected cutoffs.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.43/44 versus the previous close of 60.37/38, retreating sharply from the day's low of 60.26 on the back of heavy buying of the greenback by state-run oil companies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 8.53 percent while the one-year rate also gains 2 basis points at 8.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)