US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index 0.77 percent lower on profit-taking after marking their fourth consecutive record highs. Weak earnings by Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, and cement makers such as ACC Ltd and Ambuja also weigh.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.84 percent ahead of the 160 billion rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction later in the session.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 60.73/74 per dollar compared with its close of 61.07/08 on Wednesday, on large dollar inflows from an infrastructure development company.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.