STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.13 percent lower, tracking choppy trade in Asian shares after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in Ukraine.

IDFC Ltd shares fell as much as 3.2 percent, after the infrastructure lender's January-March quarter net profit halved, lagging consensus estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.87 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Traders await the details of this week's 160 billion rupee debt sale due to be announced after market hours for direction.

RUPEE

The rupee little changed at 60.62/63 per dollar compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday, on month-end dollar demand from oil importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent.

