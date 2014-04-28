STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, tracking Asian equities amid increasing tension in Ukraine.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.88 percent amid lack of fresh triggers with the rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a fall in yields.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent.

