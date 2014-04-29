STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.54 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.45 percent lower, falls led by banks and metal
stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.85 percent with
election-related spending tightening domestic cash conditions
slightly. Bonds are expected to be range-bound until auction.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar versus its
previous close of 60.6450/6550. However, caution prevailed ahead
of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet late on
Wednesday and a clutch of U.S. economic data in the week ahead.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.43 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent and way above the central bank's key
lending or the repo rate of 8 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)