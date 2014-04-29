STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent lower, falling for a third
straight session as lenders including HDFC Bank declined on
worries over offloading of index futures by foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis point at
8.83 percent after the central bank announced additional
liquidity support to alleviate current cash crunch, while the
auction papers for this week's sale were also in line with
market expectations.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 60.42/43 per dollar versus its
previous close of 60.6450/6550, on large dollar sales from
companies, including exporters, while gains in Asian currencies
helped support sentiment ahead of the outcome of the Federal
Reserve's meeting this week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 6 basis points
at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points
lower at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended down at 8.45/8.50 percent versus its
previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)