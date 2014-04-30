GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro steady as markets pause for breath after French election
* Oil up but limited by worries OPEC won't extend production curbs
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.80 percent, recovering from three sessions of falls as shares of blue-chips such as ITC ltd and Reliance Industries gain on value buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.82 percent as institutional buyers continue to purchase debt, with the central bank's additional liquidity support measures also underpinning sentiment.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 60.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.42/43, on heavy dollar selling by exporters and corporates, traders said. Gains in equities also aids.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.65/8.70 percent versus its previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
* Dow up 1.05 pct, S&P 500 up 1.08 pct, Nasdaq up 1.24 pct (Updates to close)