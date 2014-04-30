STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.80 percent, recovering from three sessions of falls as shares of blue-chips such as ITC ltd and Reliance Industries gain on value buying.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.82 percent as institutional buyers continue to purchase debt, with the central bank's additional liquidity support measures also underpinning sentiment.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 60.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.42/43, on heavy dollar selling by exporters and corporates, traders said. Gains in equities also aids.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.65/8.70 percent versus its previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

