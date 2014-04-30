STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index 0.28 percent lower, retreating from session highs as heavyweight stocks such as ICICI Bank and metals drag.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.83 percent as investors lighten positions ahead of Friday's 160-billion-rupee debt auction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 60.38/39 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.42/43, as a large state-owned bank was spotted selling dollars on behalf of a foreign client. However, a fall in domestic shares limits gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, and the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.90/8.95 percent versus its previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

