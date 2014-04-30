STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.28 percent lower as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank slumped in a bout of profit-taking.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.83 percent as liquidity concerns eased after the central bank announced an auction of term repos, putting an end to a volatile month in which 10-year yields surged to a four-month high.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 60.31/32 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.42/43, boosted by large dollar sales by exporters, but gains were capped by caution ahead of the result of a U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and as shares fell to 2-1/2 week lows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

