STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.12 percent, tracking strength in Asian shares and
foreign buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.81
percent as the rupee hits a more than three-week high
and liquidity concerns ease ahead of a bond auction and a term
repo auction later in the day.
RUPEE
The rupee trading stronger at 60.17/18 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, after rising to a three-week high
of 60.09, tracking strong domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis point at 8.33
percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.50/8.55 percent versus its
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
