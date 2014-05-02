STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.12 percent, tracking strength in Asian shares and foreign buying.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.81 percent as the rupee hits a more than three-week high and liquidity concerns ease ahead of a bond auction and a term repo auction later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading stronger at 60.17/18 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, after rising to a three-week high of 60.09, tracking strong domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis point at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.50/8.55 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)