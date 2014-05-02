STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.28 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.29 percent, led by banks on value buying and as Asian shares edged up before U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.80 as liquidity concerns ease.

RUPEE

The rupee trading stronger at 60.19/20 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, but off its three-week high of 60.09, with dealers citing dollar buying from state-owned banks. One trader said oil marketing companies were also spotted buying dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point at 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.45/8.50 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

