STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.28 percent and the broader
NSE index gains 0.29 percent, led by banks on value buying and
as Asian shares edged up before U.S. jobs report due later in
the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.80
as liquidity concerns ease.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading stronger at 60.19/20 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, but off its three-week high of
60.09, with dealers citing dollar buying from state-owned banks.
One trader said oil marketing companies were also spotted buying
dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at
8.33 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point at
8.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.45/8.50 percent versus its
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)