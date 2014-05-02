STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended lower 0.06 percent and the
broader NSE index closed down 0.02 percent as investors
continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as Larsen
& Toubro.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points
at 8.81 percent, boosted by a fall in U.S. treasury yields and a
successful auction of 160 billion rupees worth of bonds despite
tight cash conditions.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 60.16/17 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, helped by dollar selling from
state-run banks and tracking gains in regional currencies ahead
of key U.S. jobs growth data later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points
at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at
8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent versus
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)