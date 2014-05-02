STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended lower 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index closed down 0.02 percent as investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as Larsen & Toubro.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.81 percent, boosted by a fall in U.S. treasury yields and a successful auction of 160 billion rupees worth of bonds despite tight cash conditions.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended stronger at 60.16/17 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 60.31/32, helped by dollar selling from state-run banks and tracking gains in regional currencies ahead of key U.S. jobs growth data later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)