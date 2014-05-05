Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.13 percent, after five consecutive sessions of losses as blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.78 percent, tracking its U.S. counterparts. Traders are watching the services PMI and moves in the rupee for intra-day clues.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 60.06/07 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 60.16/17, tracking broad weakness in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11