STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.13 percent, after five consecutive sessions of losses as blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.78 percent, tracking its U.S. counterparts. Traders are watching the services PMI and moves in the rupee for intra-day clues.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 60.06/07 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 60.16/17, tracking broad weakness in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

