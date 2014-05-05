STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.68 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.51 percent, led by metal stocks such as Hindalco Industries and blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.75 percent, tracking its U.S. counterparts. Strength in the rupee also aids.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 60.06/07 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 60.16/17, tracking broad weakness in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies and strength in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)