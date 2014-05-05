STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.68 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.51 percent, led by metal stocks such as Hindalco
Industries and blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ITC
Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.75
percent, tracking its U.S. counterparts. Strength in the rupee
also aids.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 60.06/07 per dollar versus its
Friday's close of 60.16/17, tracking broad weakness in the
dollar versus major and other Asian currencies and strength in
domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at
8.30 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.56
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.40/7.50 percent.
