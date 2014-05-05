STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index closed up 0.07 percent, recovering from a five-session losing streak as market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries recouped, although sentiment remained broadly weak ahead of the conclusion of elections later this month.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.74 percent to a seven-week low, tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields, with sentiment also boosted by hopes of a stable government led by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in elections concluding next week.

RUPEE

The rupee ended little weaker at 60.21/22 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 60.16/17, after rising to near 1-month high earlier in the day, on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil refiners, with sentiment expected to turn cautious ahead of the conclusion of general elections next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate ended lower by 2 basis points at 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

