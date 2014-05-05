STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.18 percent and the
broader NSE index closed up 0.07 percent, recovering from a
five-session losing streak as market heavyweights such as
Reliance Industries recouped, although sentiment remained
broadly weak ahead of the conclusion of elections later this
month.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points
at 8.74 percent to a seven-week low, tracking a fall in U.S.
treasury yields, with sentiment also boosted by hopes of a
stable government led by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in
elections concluding next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended little weaker at 60.21/22 per dollar versus
its Friday's close of 60.16/17, after rising to near 1-month
high earlier in the day, on the back of heavy dollar demand from
oil refiners, with sentiment expected to turn cautious ahead of
the conclusion of general elections next week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points
at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate ended lower by 2 basis
points at 8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)