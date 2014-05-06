STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index 0.51 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian sharemarkets after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street post a firmer finish. Foreign funds also turned buyers of index futures, snapping a five-day selling streak.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent on some profit-taking after the yield hit a seven-week low in the previous session and posted its biggest single-day fall since mid-April. A rise in U.S. yields also hurting.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading stronger at 60.15/16 per dollar versus its close of 60.21/22, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies while a higher start to the domestic sharemarket also aided.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis points higher at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.19 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

