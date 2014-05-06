US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent higher, heading for a second consecutive session of gains after foreign investors bought index futures worth 860 million rupees ($14.29 million) on Monday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.76 percent on some profit-taking after the yield hit a seven-week low in the previous session and posted its biggest single-day fall since mid-April.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading stronger at 60.12/13 per dollar versus its close of 60.21/22, tracking gains in domestic shares and broad gains in most Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 basis points higher at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)