STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.28 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.24 percent higher, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries gained after foreign investors snapped a five-day selling streak in index futures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits, although broader losses were capped as banks and large institutional players have turned into active buyers ahead of hefty redemptions until next week. The 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.78 percent.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 60.11/12 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.21/22, aided by corporate dollar sales and stronger domestic shares, although continued caution ahead of the outcome of general elections next week limited sharper gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 7.25/7.35 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)