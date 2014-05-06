STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.28 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.24 percent higher, as blue-chips such
as Reliance Industries gained after foreign investors
snapped a five-day selling streak in index futures.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping a four-session
winning streak as investors booked profits, although broader
losses were capped as banks and large institutional players have
turned into active buyers ahead of hefty redemptions until next
week. The 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.78
percent.
RUPEE
The rupee ended stronger at 60.11/12 per dollar versus its
previous close of 60.21/22, aided by corporate dollar sales and
stronger domestic shares, although continued caution ahead of
the outcome of general elections next week limited sharper
gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points
at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.56
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.25/7.35 percent versus
its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)