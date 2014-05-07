STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower, on increasing caution over slowing foreign portfolio investments.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, tracking a fall in its U.S. counterpart with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the national elections outcome next week.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee steady at 60.11/12 per dollar after hitting as high as 60.02 tracking broad losses in the dollar versus other major and regional units, but a sharp rise will be averted on caution ahead of the national elections outcome next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

