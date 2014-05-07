STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.61 percent lower, led by falls in IT stocks such as Infosys after UBS downgrades the stock. Also weighing on slowing foreign portfolio investments ahead of elections results next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year bond yield steady at 8.78 percent after better-than-expected cut-offs at an auction of treasury bills.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 60.04/05 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.11/12, boosted by gains in other Asian currencies and corporate greenback sales, although traders said broader gains would be capped ahead of national election results next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.31 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)