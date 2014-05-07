STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.93 percent lower, as software stocks slumped after the rupee hit a one-month high. Risk aversion by overseas investors ahead of election results on May 16 also continued as they sold index futures worth 4.44 billion rupees ($73.9 million) on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.80 percent amid caution ahead of this week's 160-billion-rupee ($2.7 billion) sale, though sentiment was subdued before the outcome of general elections next week.

RUPEE

The rupee ended slightly weaker at 60.1350/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.11/12, retreating from a one-month high hit earlier as a sharp fall in local shares and good dollar demand from oil importers offset corporate greenback sales and a lift from stronger Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)