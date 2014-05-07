US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.93 percent lower, as software stocks slumped after the rupee hit a one-month high. Risk aversion by overseas investors ahead of election results on May 16 also continued as they sold index futures worth 4.44 billion rupees ($73.9 million) on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.80 percent amid caution ahead of this week's 160-billion-rupee ($2.7 billion) sale, though sentiment was subdued before the outcome of general elections next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended slightly weaker at 60.1350/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.11/12, retreating from a one-month high hit earlier as a sharp fall in local shares and good dollar demand from oil importers offset corporate greenback sales and a lift from stronger Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.35 percent.
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.