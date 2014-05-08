STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian share markets, but continued sales in index futures seen limiting gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, tracking a fall in its U.S. counterpart, but caution prevails ahead of this week's 160 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) sale and the outcome of general elections next week.

RUPEE

The rupee at 60.03/04 per dollar versus its close of 60.1350/1450 on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month high of 59.95, tracking early gains in the local share market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.29 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 8.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.05 percent on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)