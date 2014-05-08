STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.15 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian share
markets, but continued sales in index futures seen limiting
gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.79 percent,
tracking a fall in its U.S. counterpart, but caution prevails
ahead of this week's 160 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) sale and
the outcome of general elections next week.
RUPEE
The rupee at 60.03/04 per dollar versus its close of
60.1350/1450 on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month high of
59.95, tracking early gains in the local share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at
8.29 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 8.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its
close of 8.95/9.05 percent on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)