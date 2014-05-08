STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher as investors picked up some of the battered stocks but also continued to book profits ahead of crucial election results next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.76 percent, snapping two sessions of falls, as institutional players such as insurance companies, pension funds continued their recent active buying, although caution prevailed ahead of the debt auction and election results next week.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee closed at 60.0650/0750 per dollar versus its close of 60.1350/1450 on Wednesday, on the back of corporate dollar sales and slight gains in domestic shares, but good greenback demand from oil firms and caution ahead of the election outcome next week limited further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 5 basis points at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell 3 bps to 8.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ends lower at 7.00/7.10 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.05 percent on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)