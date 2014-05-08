STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.11 percent higher as investors picked up some of the
battered stocks but also continued to book profits ahead of
crucial election results next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.76
percent, snapping two sessions of falls, as institutional
players such as insurance companies, pension funds continued
their recent active buying, although caution prevailed ahead of
the debt auction and election results next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 60.0650/0750 per dollar versus its close
of 60.1350/1450 on Wednesday, on the back of corporate dollar
sales and slight gains in domestic shares, but good greenback
demand from oil firms and caution ahead of the election outcome
next week limited further gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 5 basis points
at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell 3 bps to 8.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ends lower at 7.00/7.10 percent versus its
close of 8.95/9.05 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)