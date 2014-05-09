STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher tracking gains in some other Asian share markets with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the election outcome next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and ahead of the election outcome next week but trading will be range-bound with traders watching the outcome of the 160 billion rupees debt sale later in the day for cues.

RUPEE

The rupee little changed at 60.05/06 versus Thursday's close of 60.0650/0750 tracking mixed Asian currencies, but the domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)