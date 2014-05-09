STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 2.3 percent and the broader NSE
index 2.32 percent higher, near record high on hopes the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in the
elections set to conclude next week, sending blue chips such as
ICICI Bank sharply higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.73
percent, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and
ahead of the election outcome next week. Trading will be
range-bound with traders watching the outcome of the 160 billion
rupees debt sale later in the day for cues.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee little changed at 60.01/02 versus Thursday's close
of 60.0650/0750, tracking an over 2 percent surge in domestic
stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
8.25 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.51
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.0/8.10 percent versus its previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)